Repair works at Taman Melawati pump house almost completed

KUALA LUMPUR: Repair works at the Taman Melawati Pump House are almost completed, according to the Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor).

Corporate Communications head Elina Baseri, in a statement tonight, said that works to repair a burst pipe are completed, however, works on the affected electrical and mechanical systems are still underway and are expected to be completed by 12am, July 27.

“Water supply will start to be channeled to consumers after the pump house system is tested and is safe to resume operation.

“Air Selangor is taking all efforts to minimise the impact on consumers, including sending water supply via water tankers to the affected areas,” she said.

Elina, meanwhile, also requested the cooperation of consumers who were getting water supply from water tankers to maintain social distancing of one metre apart and to wear face masks as recommended by the Ministry of Health.

Users can call 15300 or WhatsApp to 019-2800919 or 019-2816793 for emergency water supply assistance.

She said that Air Selangor will advise the progress of repair work from time to time through all Air Selangor official communication channels on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram Air Selangor, Air Selangor application and the website at www.airselangor.com. - Bernama