Repair works of HSA ICU That caught fire in 2016 completed

ISKANDAR PUTERI: Repair works of the Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) Intensive Care Unit (ICU) which caught fire in 2016, have been completed, the Johor State Legislative Assembly was told today.

State Health and Environment Committee chairman R. Vidyananthan (pix) said RM984,060 was spent for that purpose.

“The ICU ward is used as the general surgery ward with the capacity of 20 beds and has been operating since September last year.

“This year, HSA has set up the Hybrid Field ICU with the capacity of 10 beds since Sept,” he said at the winding-up session of state Budget 2022 at the Fourth Session of the 14th Johor State Legislative Assembly here today.

The 8.56 am incident on Oct 25, 2016, killed six patients at the ICU southward, second floor, HSA.

On covid-19 booster shots, Vidyananthan (BN-Kahang) explained from Oct 13 until Nov 23, a total of 97,138 Johor residents have received the Pfizer jabs.

He said for now those vaccinated using Pfizer will get their booster dose six months after the date of the completion of their vaccination and three months for those vaccinated with Sinovac.

“Booster dose administration cannot be done hastily given the sensitive logistics of vaccine management that requires careful planning,” he added.

In addition, he said over 70 per cent of Pfizer vaccine recipients in the state are not eligible to receive booster shots as they have yet to reach the six-month interval. — Bernama