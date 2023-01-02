Repair works on Ampang LRT line to be completed in two weeks - Loke

PORT KLANG: Phase one of the repair work on the track structural damage of the Light Rail Transit (LRT) service involving the Ampang Line near the Bandaraya station is expected to be ready in two weeks, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook.

He said the damage would be repaired by Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) together with an appointed consultant.

“The repair process will involve two phases, with the short phase taking two weeks to ensure the structure is safe to use. The long phase is to ensure that the structure is stable,“ he said after opening Infinity Logistics & Transport Sdn Bhd’s new warehouse here today.

Loke said the damage affected the Bandaraya Station and the Masjid Jamek Station, which would be opened only if the track is found safe for use.

“We have no other choice as these are safety issues. So I apologise to the passengers. I will monitor the progress of the repair work,” he added.

It was reported that the LRT service on the Ampang-Sri Petaling route was disrupted last Jan 27 over safety factors after the track alignment was found to be kinked near the Bandaraya LRT Station.

Rapid Rail in a Facebook posting said preliminary checks found that the LRT service delay was caused by damage to the flyover structure carrying the rail tracks due to construction work adjacent to the area.

Meanwhile, Loke said the ministry fully supports the concept of a special route or ‘blue lane’ for motorcyclists to reduce accidents and fatalities involving road users.

However, he said, it would involve a large investment, especially if implemented on highways and state roads.

Loke was responding to a report by road safety experts who recommended special lanes for motorcyclists to reduce the number of road accidents and fatalities. - Bernama