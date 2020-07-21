Repair works on sinkholes to complete in two months: KL mayor

KUALA LUMPUR: Repair works on two sinkholes at Residency 16, Jalan Taman U Thant here are expected to be completed within two months.

Kuala Lumpur mayor Datuk Nor Hisham Ahmad Dahlan said the repair works, carried out by Pengurusan Air Selangor (Air Selangor) and the Malaysian Public Works Institute (Ikram), were well underway.

“We are still evaluating the estimated costs that will be borne by DBKL,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

On Sunday, media reported that the route to Residensi 16, Jalan Taman U Thant was closed to the public following the incident of a sinkhole and a wall caving in which was reported at 3.30pm.

It was followed by another sinkhole reportedly appeared at about 5pm and less than 30m from the location of the first incident.

Both incidents are believed to have been caused by a broken pipe but investigations are ongoing to identify other possible causes of the incident.

The road is currently closed and members of the public are advised to adhere to road signs placed in the area. - Bernama