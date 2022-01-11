Repairs at 987 flood-hit locations to cost RM1.4 bln

JELEBU: The Works Ministry has allocated RM1.4 billion for repairing critical infrastructure such as roads, bridges and slopes at 987 locations which were affected by the recent floods.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, said they involved slope failures at 449 locations, floods (443 locations), flash floods (62), collapsed roads (23), sinkholes (five) and damaged or collapsed bridges (five).

He said of this number, clean-up work had been completed at 928 locations where at least one lane had been reopened to traffic as of today.

“The expected date of completion depends on the degree of damage. Our focus is on critical roads, as we want to ensure that the cut-off roads can be reopened. It may take a longer time to restore the damaged bridges and slopes.

“We started the repairs immediately after the floods receded. Some roads were completed this month but others may take at least six months. InsyaAllah, we will complete our task this year,” he told reporters here today after inspecting the Kampung Bemban bridge, which was affected by the floods.

He said the infrastructure repair works also involved several agencies, state governments and other ministries, including the Rural Development Ministry.

On Negeri Sembilan, he said 67 of the 75 affected locations involving roads, bridges and slopes had been cleaned up at a total cost of RM72.9 million, with repair works expected to be fully completed by June this year.

“The ongoing work to erect an 18-metre-long Bailey Bridge across Sungai Bemban here is expected to be completed on Jan 21. Once the bridge is in place, we hope the only road link to this village will be restored,” he added.

Fadillah said RM1 million had been allocated for clearing the landslide debris at Jalan Jeram Toi here and repairing the damaged road and sewerage system, with repair works expected to be fully completed in May. - Bernama