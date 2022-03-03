Repairs on burst bund at Taman Sri Muda in progress

SHAH ALAM: A bund near the gate of the water lock in Taman Sri Muda, Section 25 was reported to have burst at around 5 pm yesterday after 45 minutes of heavy rain in the area.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis said they received a distress call at 8.15 pm claiming that the bund had burst and a team from the Shah Alam Fire and Rescue Station arrived 14 minutes later at the location.

“The situation is now under control and repair work is being carried out by the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID),“ he said in a statement yesterday.

Norazam said his team had mobilised five boats to the scene as a precautionary measure.

“The fire brigade will be at the location until high tide at midnight to monitor the water level at the incident location. So far, there is no risk of water overflowing into residential areas,” he said. — Bernama