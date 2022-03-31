Repairs to leaking valve in Warta Lama, Jalan Kuching completed: Air Selangor

KUALA LUMPUR: The repair works for a leaking valve in Warta Lama, Jalan Kuching here which affected 144 areas in Gombak and the federal capital were completed at 2 am today.

According to a statement released today by Air Selangor, water supply has been distributed to the consumers’ premises in stages as the water supply recovery period differs from one area to another according to the location and distance of the premises.

“Alternative assistance through water tankers will continue to be mobilised to the affected areas, with priority given to critical premises during the unscheduled water supply disruption.

“Air Selangor has advised consumers to cooperate by practicing physical distancing and wear face masks while collecting water supplies from water tankers,” it said.

On March 29, Air Selangor informed that the repair works on the leaking valve were expected to be completed by 9 pm on March 30 but due to heavy rain, were delayed till 2 am today.

The latest developments on the water supply disruption will be informed through Air Selangor’s official communication channels and website at www.airselangor.com. — Bernama