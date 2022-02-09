Repairs to storm-damaged roofs in Taman Melati to take three weeks

KUALA LUMPUR: Repairs to the roofs of four Taman Melati apartment blocks in Gombak, which were damaged during the storm and heavy rain on Jan 24, would take three weeks, said Federal Territories Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias.

He said the repair work started on the following day of the incident, and Yayasan Wilayah Persekutuan (YWP) also provided necessities to the affected residents.

“But due to the Chinese New Year holidays, suppliers or shops that sell building materials including roofs, that were ordered, would start delivering these in stages this week,” he said in a statement today.

Jalaluddin said the canvas and joining installation had been done but was damaged due to another storm last week, and hoped the repair work would continue as planned.

He added that YWP channelled RM250 cash to each of the 46 affected families and provided food aid at the relief centre last Monday. - Bernama