Repayment moratorium for buyers of abandoned public servant apartment at Lembah Sireh - Anwar

KOTA BHARU: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the government has agreed to postpone the loan repayment for buyers of an abandoned public servant apartment at Lembah Sireh here.

He said the move is to lighten the burden of buyers who have to shoulder the payment via Public Sector Home Financing Board (LPPSA).

Anwar said the loan repayment reprieve will go on for the buyers until they are able to occupy their respective houses.

“For the public servant housing project in Lembah Sireh which has been abandoned, I made the decision on the repayment moratorium so long as the houses could not be occupied.

“It means they do not need to pay now and will start paying when they are able to reside in them,’ he said.

He made the announcement when speaking at the key handover ceremony for Rumah Mesra Rakyat (RMR) built by Syarikat Perumahan Negara Berhad (SPNB) at Kampung Jaya, Pasir Hor here today.

Also present was SPNB chairman Datuk Husam Musa.

Meanwhile, Husam said SPNB will be building 3,545 units of RMR this year.

“A total of 2,558 units of RMR are under construction while 987 RMR units have been completed,” he said. -BERNAMA