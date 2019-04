PETALING JAYA: The government has been urged to replace the existing 90-10 race-based quota with a need-based quota for the matriculation admission system.

Data and statistics of the STPM examination results were published in the Education Ministry annual report, DAPSY (DAP’s Youth Wing) Varsity Affair Bureau Director Leong Yu Sheng (pix) said today.

The public can access the STPM information such as CGPA distribution graph, comparative study and detailed breakdown of high achievers, he said.

“Although the matriculation division is part of the ministry, none of the data and statistics of matriculation examination result has been ever published in that same annual report,” Leong said in a statement.

“Barisan Nasional (BN) had been hiding this information from the public since matriculation programme was established 45 years ago, a perfect example of an irresponsible government.”

A matriculation admission system which discriminates students base on race is unjustifiable, unfair, unreasonable and unlawful, he said in urging Education Minister Dr Mazslee Malik to replace the current system.

“The number of students taking STPM examination dropped from 81,142 in year 2005 to 42,655 in year 2018,” Leong said.

“A difference of 47.4% within 13 years is a clear sign that students are losing faith in the public education system. A great number of students were disappointed with this unfair and non-transparent public education route and therefore chose not to take STPM.

“Matriculation programme is the main root cause of this distrust, therefore necessitates an immediate review and improvement by the ministry.”