Replica of flags, Twin Towers made from 800 recycled bottles

TAMPARULI (Sabah): A replica of the national flag, the Sabah flag and the Petronas Twin Towers made from about 800 recycled plastic bottles greet visitors at the Tamparuli District Office here.

This creation, on a section of the perimeter fence, was put together by about 30 staff of the state government agency over a span of several weekends.

Tamparuli assistant district officer Joseph Bangguan told Bernama the group of volunteers had decided to use the recycled materials as the main component of the display as they did not wish to waste funds - they ended up only having to cover the cost of paint and some additional materials such as wires.

The creative project was undertaken in stages with 644 bottles used to fashion both flags, while the twin towers took up about 200 bottles.

The effort was aimed at providing the district office, which was established in 1977, with a more attractive appearance and, at the same time, help inculcate among the public the love for flying the national and state flags in conjunction with this month’s National Day celebration, he said. — Bernama