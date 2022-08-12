Report: 6 Bersatu MPs to opt out of GE15

PETALING JAYA: Six MPs from Bersatu are reportedly ready to leave their Parliamentary seats in the next general election.

A Malay daily reported that the six had defected from Umno after winning their seats on a Barisan Nasional (BN) ticket in the 14th general election in 2018.

The report identified the MPs as Tasek Gelugor MP Datuk Shabudin Yahaya, Sungai Besar MP Datuk Muslimin Yahayam, Kudat MP Datuk Abdul Rahim Bakri, Sabak Bernam MP Datuk Fasiah Fakeh, Beaufort MP Datuk Seri Azizah Dun and Bukit Gantang MP Datuk Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal.