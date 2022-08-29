Report: Action could be taken against Shafee over remark during Umno meet

PETALING JAYA: Lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah’s remark on the unfairness in Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s SRC International Sdn Bhd case can be seen as contempt of court, Sinar Daily reports.

Veteran lawyer Mohamed Haniff Khatri Abdulla said it was not wrong for Shafee as Najib’s former lawyer in the SRC International case, to be present to explain the subject from his client and Umno’s perspectives in the political arena.

However, he said, part of the explanation involved insulting the court, and action could be taken against Shafee.

Haniff said from the legal perspective, the prosecution could file an application seeking for leave to initiate contempt proceedings.

He said the case could also be brought to court if there were any individuals who lodged a police report regarding Shafee’s statement.

On Saturday, Shafee, in his speech during the special briefing, was seen to have used the political stage to criticise the judicial institution over the misappropriation of RM42 million funds from SRC International.