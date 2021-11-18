Report: Airlines against newly announced Covid-19 rules for crew

PETALING JAYA: Some foreign airlines are reportedly holding off plans to reinstate their flights to Malaysia over the Health Ministry’s latest Covid-19 guidelines for aircrew, reports the Edge Markets.

The Covid-19 guidelines mandate all aircrew of both local and foreign airlines arriving in the country to undergo fever screening and Covid-19 Rapid Antigen tests.

The latest guidelines are due to come into effect this Sunday.

Under the ruling, if a crew member tests positive, the crew must undergo a seven-day hotel or home quarantine in the country or until the next flight scheduled.

The portal, quoting industry stakeholders, said the ruling is unworkable and would only add additional costs to flights to Malaysia in an industry already hard hit by the pandemic.

Under the ruling, foreign aircrew, including pilots, cabin crew, engineers, loadmasters, security and training pilots, will need to take Covid-19 tests every time they arrive in Malaysia.

The industry stakeholders told theedgemarkets.com if the crew member tested positive is a pilot, the flight could remain grounded for a week in Malaysia as the aircraft has no pilot for its next scheduled flight.

The stakeholders also asked MOH to study Hong Kong’s latest quarantine policy and how it had forced global delivery giant FedEx Corp to relocate its crew base in Hong Kong to San Francisco.

All flights were suspended after Malaysia closed its borders in March last year.

Malaysia is set to reopen its borders to international travellers by January 1.