Report: Anwar still insists he had the numbers

PETALING JAYA: PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has maintained that he had the backing of most MPs in 2020, which would have made him prime minister, saying in an interview that he still has the support letters from party chiefs.

However, Anwar said these documents will be revealed at a later date.

He told Malaysiakini, The Vibes and Sinar Harian that his bid to become prime minister was cancelled because he could not agree with certain “conditions”.

“When I said the words convincing, formidable... which has since been mocked, my announcement was based on letters of support from party leaders.

“At that juncture, the numbers I had were convincing and formidable.

“That was two years ago. And I say it again today, the letters were real,“ he was quoted saying by Malaysiakini.

He said he had to reject shallow racial policies and corruption.

“There was also another condition to prevent the hijacking of the government, which had happened before,” the Port Dickson MP said.