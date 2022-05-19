Report: APs still required to import rice

PETALING JAYA: Approved permits (AP) are still required to import rice, said the agriculture and food industries ministry today.

This was revealed by a news report by FMT.

This comes just a day after Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the end of APs for the importation of food.

APs were previously required to import mangoes, coconuts, papayas, some vegetables, meat, and nine different types of seafood.

The ministry said that although APs were no longer required to import food, importers still needed to have an import permit (IP) for their products to ensure biosecurity control at the country’s borders.