Report: Bar slams Najib, lawyers for ‘abusing’ judicial process

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Bar has condemned the conduct of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak and his lawyers at the SRC appeal before the Federal Court, Malaysiakini reports.

Its president, Karen Cheah, said it amounted to an abuse of Malaysia’s judicial process and brought the system into disrepute, and the lawyers involved should face disciplinary action.

She said while Najib is entitled to discharge his lawyers and appoint new ones, doing so also means taking the risk that the court may not allow a postponement while the new legal team takes over since such postponements are not an automatic entitlement.

As for Najib’s lawyers, Cheah said the rules of legal practice stipulate that lawyers shall not accept any case unless they are reasonably certain of being able to appear and represent the client on the hearing dates fixed by the court.

She added that the lawyers must also make every effort to be ready for trial on those dates.