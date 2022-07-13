Report: Boyfriend of ‘comedian’ charged with uploading insulting content

PETALING JAYA: A 38-year-old freelance writer was charged in the sessions court here today with two counts of uploading insulting content on social media, FMT reports.

Alexander Navin Vijayachandran pleaded not guilty after the charges were read to him before the judge Azrul Darus.

He is believed to be the boyfriend of Siti Nuramira Abdullah, the woman in the centre of the Crackhouse Comedy Club fiasco, who was charged in Kuala Lumpur earlier today with insulting Islam.

On the first count, Navin was accused of sharing a posting on his Instagram account on June 5 with the intention to insult other people.

The second charge said he allegedly shared a content via his YouTube account on June 16 with the intention to insult others.

The charges, framed under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, carry a maximum sentence of a year’s jail, a RM50,000 fine or both, upon conviction.