Report card to ensure MPs carry out duties: Musa

GEORGE TOWN:- Penang Members of Parliament (MPs) from Barisan Nasional (BN) who win in the 15th General Election (GE15) will be monitored through report cards every three months to ensure they carry out their duties, said Penang BN chairman Datuk Musa Sheikh Fadzir.

“This initiative is to ensure that those elected are responsible for serving the community that has voted for them. Previously, there have been MPs whose self-interest comes first and subsequently party-hopped.

“We also want to start this report card initiative so that the people know that the parliamentarians they vote for will go to the ground and do their duty,“ he said after the presentation of Watikah certificates to Penang BN candidates for Parliamentary nomination here yesterday.

He said with this report card, Penang BN hopes the MPs who win in the GE15 will still visit their constituencies even if they live in Kuala Lumpur.

Regarding the Penang manifesto, Musa said the state manifesto has been completed but since the State Legislative Assembly has not been dissolved, the coalition of political parties will use the central BN manifesto.

The Election Commission has set Saturday as nomination day, early voting on Nov 15 while polling day is on Nov 19. - Bernama