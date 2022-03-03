Report: Covid deaths mostly involving elderly, unvaccinated

PETALING JAYA: The recent Covid-19 deaths were among unvaccinated people and those age 60 and above, The Malaysian Insight reports.

According to the data from the Health Ministry’s CovidNow website, the seven-day average for the unvaccinated shows 5.1 deaths on February 5 and rising to 9.1 on February 23 for this group.

Meanwhile, there were seven senior citizen deaths on February 5, and the figure increased to 32 on February 23.

The highest number of deaths reported daily peaked yesterday at 115, but this figure included backlogged cases.

On February 6, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin announced that Malaysia was fully into the Omicron wave.