Report customs duty evasion and get 10% reward: Ahmad Maslan

PORT DICKSON: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) is offering a reward of 10 per cent of the value of the seizure to any individual who provides accurate information on the evasion of customs duties and taxes, we well as the perpetrators.

Deputy Minister of Finance I, Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan (pix) said the goods included cigarettes, liquor and vehicles with the identity of the informant being kept confidential.

“If the value of the seizure is worth RM1 million, then 10 per cent of that, which is RM100,000, will be given to the informant. There is indeed a provision for informants that we will evaluate according to category.

“We hope that more people will contact the JKDM if they see something suspicious, we consider these informants as category A, which means that when the JKDM arrives at the place, they can immediately arrest the perpetrators and seize the goods. It also includes cases involving drugs,” he said.

He said this after officiating the Negeri Sembilan JKDM Community Service 2023 programme which was also attended by state JKDM director Mohammad Hafiz Ishak here today.

He added that information was needed to eradicate the activities that would harm the people and the country and that the rewards had been given out by JKDM for a long time but had not been announced.

“There is still a lot of this evil work being done out there, therefore I call on everyone to come forward and pass on the information by contacting JKDM in their respective areas... however, don't give false information,” he said.

He said the duty and role of JKDM is not only to collect taxes or revenue for the country but also to maintain national order.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Hafiz in his speech, said that Negeri Sembilan JKDM had already recorded revenue collection amounting to more than RM300 million as of June 31 this year. The target for this year is RM588 million.

“I believe in the persistent efforts of the state JKDM in improving the results which to some extent can help the government's efforts in rehabilitating the national economy and further help the people,” he said. -Bernama