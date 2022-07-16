Report: Eggs may cost more as poultry farms cut output

PETALING JAYA: Eggs may cost more as a shortage is looming after poultry farms cut production due to increasing costs, limited subsidies and a ceiling price to adhere to, The Star reports.

Malaysian Bakery, Biscuit, Confectionery, Mee and Kuay Teow Merchants Association president Lai Yee Kein said businesses such as bakeries and eateries would be affected the most.

“The situation will depend on the usage volume and consumption.

“Although one can always eat fewer eggs, it will eventually trickle down to the normal consumers like you and me,” he was quoted saying yesterday.

According to Lai, a ceiling price system to control the prices of eggs will result in farmers producing fewer eggs to cut losses when costs go up, leading to a shortage.

He also pointed out that a prolonged shortage could make things worse for farmers and consumers.