Report: Ex-health minister not running in GE15

PETALING JAYA: Former health minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad does not plan to contest in the next general election, The Malaysian Insight reports.

The two-term Kuala Selangor MP from Amanah reportedly told the news portal in an interview yesterday that he felt it was time for him to step aside and allow younger leaders the opportunity to take the reins.

“I’ve had two terms in Parliament and 22 months as a minister. I wish I could do more.

“So far as I’m concerned, it’s finished. It’s already the end of it,” Dzulkefly was quoted as saying.

According to the report, Dzulkefly said serving two terms is “just enough” for a politician. He added that there needs to be continuous leadership change, which is missing in Malaysian politics.

Dzulkefly is the latest in a growing number of senior politicians to announce their retirement plans.