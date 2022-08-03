Report: Father who tossed kids off MMR2 flyover had depression

PETALING JAYA: A father who threw his three children off a flyover in Kepong before plunging to his death yesterday was said to have been suffering from depression, Malaysiakini reports.

According to police and a refugee group activist, the 38-year-old man became jobless when the Covid-19 pandemic hit in early 2020.

“The father had a mental problem about one year ago after he was infected with Covid-19.

“The mother came to the police station to give her statement yesterday evening,“ Sentul district police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai told Malaysiakini.

Meanwhile, Alliance of Chin Refugees activist Ai John told Malaysiakini that the man had been under a lot of stress because of his inability to find a job and failure to secure identification documents from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) for his youngest child.