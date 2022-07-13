Report: Group hesitant to get boosted despite Covid spike

PETALING JAYA: Some people are still hesitant to get their first booster shot despite the number of Covid-19 cases spiking over the past couple of weeks, The Malaysian Insight reports.

They told The Malaysian Insight that they would take a “wait and see” approach if the situation worsens in the coming weeks.

A stall owner said that he would only take the booster shot once it became compulsory.

“Although I don’t think the government should make it compulsory, if it comes to that point, then I’ll take it,” the 32-year-old told the portal.

“People who took the booster shot are still catching the virus, so I don’t see how it would benefit me.

“Someone with three doses of vaccine is getting the virus and the symptoms are equivalent to an individual with two doses. So I don’t see the point.”

Meanwhile, driver Lee Zheng, 41, said it is pointless to take the booster shot.

“Once we take this booster shot, the government will then announce another booster, then it goes on and on with another one,” Lee said.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said on Monday that seven million Malaysians have yet to take their booster shot against Covid-19, advising them to do so immediately.

The health ministry said they had detected 13 Omicron sublineages, including six BA.2.12.1 cases, five BA.5 cases, and two BA.5.2 cases, which are being closely monitored.