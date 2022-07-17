Report: I may be outspoken but I am no Azmin Ali - Rafizi

PETALING JAYA: PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli today assured that he will never backstab party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Malaysiakini reports.

In his winding-up speech at the PKR National Congress in Shah Alam, Selangor today, Rafizi said can be very strong in his criticisms, but he means well for the party.

“I want to say this to Anwar, I may be outspoken, but I am no Azmin (Datuk Seri Azmin Ali),“ he said, referring to the former PKR deputy president.

Rafizi also pointed out that he was not like Azmin who promised many things to Anwar but ended up betraying the the Port Dickson MP.