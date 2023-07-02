Report infrastructure damaged by floods immediately: Deputy Minister

BUTTERWORTH: The Rural and Regional Development Ministry (KKDW) has asked relevant agencies to immediately report the infrastructure that has been damaged by floods to the authorities so that prompt action can be taken by the government.

Its deputy minister Datuk Rubiah Wang said continuous heavy rains had caused floods in several states over the past two weeks and the ministry was actively providing assistance in terms of repairing the damaged infrastructure in addition to providing relief centres with adequate facilities.

“Until now there are still some states that have been hit by floods and we will carry out repair works on the damaged infrastructure. For example, an immediate allocation of RM400,000 has been approved for the reconstruction of a collapsed jetty in Sabah.

“This is among the immediate actions we are taking...,” she told a press conference after the Penang Regional Development Authority’s (Perda) Excellent Service Award (APC) ceremony here today.

Last Thursday (Feb 2), the Rural and Regional Development Ministry (KKDW) issued an implementation order to the Semporna District Office in Sabah for rebuilding the collapsed Pulau Pababag jetty with an allocation of RM400,000.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said it was hoped that the reconstruction work could begin soon for the benefit of the affected villagers, especially students. - Bernama