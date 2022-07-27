Report: International syndicates recruit locals to distribute drugs

PETALING JAYA: Perlis police chief Datuk Surina Saad recently revealed that Southeast Asia’s drug syndicate, which centres in the golden triangle, uses many tactics to recruit more dealers among the locals, Sinar Daily reports.

According to her, the golden triangle here refers to three countries: Laos, Burma, and Thailand.

She said the syndicate’s modus operandi always had to look for locals in Southeast Asia countries, including Malaysia, who could be lured into distributing the illicit goods with lucrative offers.

“The individuals who turn to dealers are mostly drug-addicts and have a police record. The syndicates also targets locals who dare to take the risk for high profits,“ she said.

Surina added the syndicate had previously used vegetable trucks as a tactic to smuggle marijuana at the Malaysia-Thailand border.