Report intrusions at borders: Army chief

KUALA TERENGGANU: The public is urged to assist the security authorities in curbing the illegal entry of foreigners into the country, by reporting the presence of such groups in border areas as well as on the ‘rat routes’ (laluan tikus).

Chief of Army General Tan Sri Ahmad Hasbullah Mohd Nawawi said it was crucial to ensure that there was no intrusion during the Movement Control Order (MCO) which was aimed at preventing the spread of Covid-19.

“The situation at the border is under control and we have tightened up in many ways ... patrolling and using drones such as in areas where the perpetrators often used (to enter the country).

“But the country is vast ... we cannot monitor every inch (of places) ... (we) need each other (the cooperation of the people and the authorities) to check intrusions by foreigners,“ he told reporters after his Op Penawar visit in an area which is under the responsibility of the Eighth Infantry Brigade (8th Brigade), at Kampung Gong Pauh, here today.

The visit was aimed at witnessing the progress of the implementation and enforcement of the MCO by the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) with the assistance of military personnel.

Also present was the Terengganu police chief Datuk Roslee Chik.

Ahmad Hasbullah, meanwhile, said the army would also maintain strict guard on the border areas during Ramadan to prevent the illegal entry of foreigners which could lead to the emergence of new Covid-19 clusters.

“Many people want to come to Malaysia because of its friendly population, the good economy and the good health care available. So we will continue the strict surveillance of the borders to ensure they are not penetrated (by illegals) and avoid the emergence of new Covid-19 clusters,“ he added. - Bernama