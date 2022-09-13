Report: IRB blacklists 186,346 from international travel

PETALING JAYA: A total of 186,346 individuals have reportedly been blacklisted from international travel for failing to pay income tax, real estate tax or corporate tax involving RM12.9 billion as of July 2022, Utusan Malaysia reports.

According to Inland Revenue Board’s (IRB) Director of the CEO’s Office Ranjeet Kaur, the IRB has the power to prevent individuals from leaving the country if they have failed to pay taxes to the government under Section 104 and 75A of the Income Tax Act (ACP) 1967 and Section 22 of the Real Property Gains Tax Act (ACKHT) 1976.

“This course of action can be imposed on the directors of any company that attempt to leave Malaysia without paying company tax that they are responsible for under Section 75A of the ACP 1967 or subparagraph 5(1A) and 5(4) Schedule 1 of the ACKHT 1967,” she was quoted as saying.

Notice of travel restrictions will be sent to the taxpayer’s last updated address through the latest recorded tax data, and via registered email, she reportedly said.