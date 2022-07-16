Report: Jho Low said to have offered RM1.5 bil to govt to settle all charges against him

PETALING JAYA: Fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho has reportedly offered the government a sum of around RM1.5 billion to settle the charges against him for his alleged role in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal.

The Edge reported that an anonymous source divulged to the financial newspaper that the proposal was negotiated with the government by former attorney-general Tan Sri Apandi Ali. It was however ultimately rejected by the government.

Apandi Ali had cleared former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak of any wrongdoing in 1MDB in 2016 during his tenure as AG under Najib’s administration.

Following a change in government in 2018, Najib was charged with abusing his position as then PM and Finance Minister as well as chairman of 1MDB’s board of advisers, to receive gratification. He is also facing money laundering charges involving RM4.3 billion of 1MDB monies.