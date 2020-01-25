Report lodged against man who disguised as Wan Azizah’s advisor

KUALA LUMPUR: A police report has been lodged against a man who disguised himself as an advisor to Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

The report against the individual by the name of Raymond Cheah was lodged by the special officer to Deputy Prime Minister Yew Boon Lye at the Klang Selatan police station this evening.

“The post of Deputy Prime Minister’s advisor as claimed by the individual named Raymond Cheah has never existed. We fear that his action can tarnish the reputation of the Deputy Prime Minister.

“I was tasked with making a police report to allow the investigation to be conducted because it is a very serious matter considering there was no such position,” he told Bernama.

Yew said the issue had also caught the attention of Dr Wan Azizah who later clarified the matter through a post on her Facebook page yesterday.

The post also included a picture of the individual’s business card, which stated that he served as an advisor to the Deputy Prime Minister’s office. — Bernama