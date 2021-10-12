Report lodged against senior police officer, two detained — S’gor cops

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor Police Contingent confirmed receiving a police report lodged against a senior police officer with the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) which has gone viral on social media.

Selangor police chief Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed said the victim in the alleged incident involved a 36-year-old woman who claimed she was threatened and hurt when she sought repayment for a loan given to the senior police officer.

“In ongoing investigations, police have detained two individuals believed to be involved in the said incident and an investigation paper has been opened under Section 323 of the Penal Code and Section 506 Penal Code,“ he said in a statement today.

In that regard, he advised the public not to speculate on the incident and to stop posting it on social media as it is still under police investigation.

“The Selangor Police Contingent guarantees the investigation will be transparent and detailed and will not compromise with any parties, including officers and police personnel who commit offences. — Bernama