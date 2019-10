SUBANG JAYA: A Good Samaritan who was detained for stepping in to prevent a stray dog from being treated cruelly has lodged a police report over the manhandling of the animal.

Koh Tat Meng wants the police to investigate several officers of the Subang Jaya Municipal Council (MPSJ) for wrongful and unjustified behaviour for their treatment of a stray dog while trying to capture it last Thursday.

Koh, accompanied by his lawyers Rajesh Nagarajan and Sachpreetraj Singh Sohanpal, was at the Subang Jaya police contingent to lodge the report at 6pm yesterday.

At a press conference later, he recounted the events that, he alleged, possibly killed the animal.

Koh, a print shop owner, said the officers caught the dog with a catch pole from under a car and dragged the animal out by a leg.

He said the officers then proceeded to loop the rope of the catch pole around the dog’s neck and swung it into the van.

“From what I could see, the dog was no longer moving when inside the van. I fear it could have died,” he said.

He said he pleaded with the officers to stop being aggressive to the dog but was accused of obstructing them from carrying out their official duties. He was arrested at 2pm on the same day but was released on police bail on the same night.

Rajesh said it was ridiculous to accuse Koh of obstruction when he was only trying to prevent violent treatment against the dog.

He urged the MPSJ to apologise to Koh and to admit that the officers had “heinously” handled the stray dog.

He added that the officer who allegedly assaulted Koh should be investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt.

Last Thursday, a video that went viral on social media showed MPSJ officers roughly handling a stray dog in an attempt to capture it while a man tried to intervene.

The video was recorded by Koh’s wife Diong Mei Li, who also could be heard telling the officers repeatedly that the dog does not bite as it wailed in the background.

One of the catchers had explained that they were only following orders from their superiors and performing their duties, telling the man to go ahead and file a report.

On Monday, the Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor, Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin, expressed regret over the incident. Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin is also the patron of the Stray-Free Selangor campaign.