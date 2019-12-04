Report lodged over Raja Petra’s article on Chin Peng’s ashes

KUALA LUMPUR: The office of Deputy Defence Minister Liew Chin Tong (pix) lodged a police report against fugitive blogger Raja Petra Kamaruddin today over an allegedly defamatory article published in his news blog last week.

Raja Petra who wrote the article in his blog malaysia-today.net claimed that Liew had masterminded the idea of smuggling the ashes of Chin Peng, the former Communist Party of Malaya (CPM) secretary-general to “trigger Malay outrage” and “reunite the Chinese to be behind the DAP so that the disaster of the Tanjung Piai by-election will never be repeated or duplicated in GE15 expected around 2023 or so”.

Sentul police chief ACP S. Shanmugamoorthy said yesterday that the police report was lodged by Liew’s media officer at about 10.45am.

He said the officer made the report after spotting the article in the news blog more than an hour earlier.

“The article alleged that the deputy minister had mooted the idea to bring in Chin Peng’s ashes and this was planned months ahead of the Tanjung Piai by-election,” he said.

Shanmugamoorthy said the complainant urged police to investigate the claims.

He said the case is classified as defamation under Section 500 of the Penal Code.

In the article titled “The fake ashes of Chin Peng”, Raja Petra also claimed that the ashes were fake and not that of Chin Peng, further alleging that Prime Minister Tun Mahathir Mohamad was aware of this.

He also claimed that following the controversy, the DAP has regained the support of the Chinese community. — Bernama