Report lodged with Perak MACC over claim of power abuse by state education officer

IPOH: A report was lodged with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today over alleged power abuse by an officer at the Perak Education Department involving the placement of headmasters at three Chinese-national types schools in Kinta Utara district.

The report was lodged by Omar Bakar, who claimed to be the chairman of the State Education Action Committee, at the MACC office here.

Omar, when met by reporters, said the report was lodged after it received information on alleged corruption by an officer at the Primary School Unit of the School Management Sector of the State Education Department on the transfer and placement of headmasters at the three Grade A schools.

He claimed the officer concerned was alleged to have received payment in doing so.

“It is learnt that the high performing schools have vacancies, so headmasters from Batang Padang and Teluk Intan (in the Hilir Perak district) have filled forms to be transferred to the schools concerned, when there are many teachers in the Kinta Utara district who are more senior and qualified (for the post),” he added. — Bernama