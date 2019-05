SINGAPORE: A Singapore-based Malaysian doctor died on Thursday after he was rescued last week from near the summit of Nepal’s Mount Annapurna, where he was stranded for more than 43 hours, according to the portal TODAY.

When contacted, Dr Chin’s wife, Thanaporn Lorchirachoonkul, declined to speak and requested privacy, said the online report.

The report said Chin’s wake is being held at a Buddhist temple in Bukit Merah.

Chin, 49, was reported missing while descending Mount Annapurna on April 23.

The report said he was initially treated at a hospital in Nepal’s capital of Kathmandu, before he was airlifted to Singapore over the weekend for treatment at the National University Hospital.

Chin was a visiting senior anaesthesiology consultant at Singapore’s Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

His last updates on his journey on his Facebook was on April 21.

“It was scary at the ice cliff, I am glad to make it up to camp 3. The heavy snow had set in,“ he wrote. — Bernama