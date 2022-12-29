Report: MACC probing KL Tower deal

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has initiated a probe into the alleged deal involving the ownership transfer to manage the iconic KL Tower.

The Malaysian Insight quoted its chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki as confirming the matter but declined to comment further on the details of the investigation.

“Yes, MACC has opened investigation papers,” he said, according to the media report.

Earlier in the week, the issue of Telekom Malaysia (TM) selling off its 10 million shares in Menara Kuala Lumpur Sdn Bhd, which manages the tower, had gone viral.

It was alleged that TM had let go of its holding on the subsidiary, purportedly making good profits, to a less-known company called Hydroshoppe, just before the general election.

A Twitter account (@FreeMsia) claimed Menara Kuala Lumpur Sdn Bhd was making RM66 million of revenue pre-pandemic, of which RM25 million was registered as net profit.