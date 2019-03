KUALA LUMPUR: A police report has been lodged over the dissemination of fake messages and news relating to Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng on social media.

According to Lim’s press secretary, Lutfi Hakim, the messages spread via WhatsApp are false and are aimed at defaming Lim who had never made the statements as disseminated.

Lutfi said the act of irresponsible parties using the appearance and format of a local daily to spread false and defamatory information is regretted.

“The messages were spread with the evil intention to incite racial sentiments, anger, unhappiness and hatred towards the Finance Minister,” he said in a statement today.

The report was made at the Dang Wangi police headquarters here on Thursday (March 7).

Lutfi said it is important to check the information received before forwarding them via social media or other channels with the source, established newspapers and professionals.

This included the Finance Ministry’s official webpage, Facebook, and Twitter sites, he said.

According to the statement, the dissemination of false information is an offence under the Penal Code and the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998. — Bernama