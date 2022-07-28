Report: Man gets 64 years’ jail, 8 strokes of rotan for raping teen

PETALING JAYA: A technician who abducted a 13-year-old student in Klang and brought her to Malacca before raping her has been sentenced to a cumulative 64 years’ jail and eight strokes of the rotan by the Ayer Keroh sessions court, FMT reports.

Judge Sabri Ismail meted out the sentence on Azali Abu, 40, who pleaded guilty after he was charged in court.

The eight charges were framed under Section 376(2) of the Penal Code for rape and Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 for sexual assault against a minor.

Both provisions provide for a maximum of 20 years’ jail and whipping.

Azali was charged with raping the girl at a house in Bachang, Melaka Tengah, on June 16 and 17.

The father of two was unrepresented.

Deputy public prosecutor Nazrin Ali Rahim requested for a heavier punishment as Azali had abducted the student before committing his crime.

Sabri then sentenced Azali to 10 years’ jail and one stroke of the rotan for each rape charge, as well as six years’ jail and one stroke of the rotan for each sexual assault charge.

He ordered that the sentences under the Penal Code be carried out separately while the sentences under the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 would run concurrently from the date of his arrest on June 25.