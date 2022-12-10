Report: MIC gets Teluk Intan in exchange for Cameron Highlands

PETALING JAYA: Barisan Nasional (BN) will be giving MIC the Teluk Intan parliamentary seat to replace the Cameron Highlands seat which was given to Umno during the 2019 by-election, Datuk Seri M. Saravanan (pix), confirms.

The MIC Deputy President said this was the agreement made during BN discussions recently, NST reports.

On Monday, the NST reported that BN had offered the MIC an alternative seat in exchange for the party’s traditional stronghold Cameron Highlands in the 15th General Election (GE15).