Report: Muhyiddin denies receiving RM1.3m

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) has denied receiving funds from Ultra Kirana Sdn Bhd (UKSB) as alleged by an administrative manager during his testimony in a court case today, FMT reports.

Testifying in Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s corruption trial, David Tan Siong Sun, who is the former administrative manager of the company, said the Pagoh MP received RM1.3 million between June and August 2018.

“That statement is false, and I strongly deny it,” said Muhyiddin, who was the home minister during the time.

More to come