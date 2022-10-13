Report: N. Sembilan MB may replace Anwar in Port Dickson

PETALING JAYA: Speculations are rife that Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Aminuddin Harun will be chosen to defend the Port Dickson seat in the upcoming national polls.

According to Berita Harian, Aminuddin who is also the Negeri Sembilan Pakatan Harapan chairperson, refused to confirm or deny the speculation.

“The Harapan presidential council will make an announcement,” he reportedly told a press conference after chairing a state executive council meeting yesterday.

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim entered the Port Dickson by-election after he received a pardon for a sodomy conviction.

There were also speculations that Anwar would contest in Gombak or Tambun.