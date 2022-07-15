Report: Najib claims he had inside info on MACC probe on judge

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Datuk Seri Abdul Najib Razak (pix) has claimed that he had inside knowledge of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) probe into Judge Datuk Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali, NST reports.

Najib reportedly said this via his latest affidavit to the Federal Court to adduce further evidence in his SRC International case and persuade the Apex court to nullify the earlier trial which saw him being convicted and jailed 12 years, and fined RM210 million.

According to the document, Najib reaffirmed that Nazlan had a conflict of interest due to his alleged failure to disclose his past positions and previous roles in Maybank before he became a judge.

“I am aware that Nazlan had been called in by MACC recently for his statement to be recorded.

“When asked by the MACC officer of his knowledge/involvement when there was a potential event of default by 1MDB of the said Maybank loan in 2015, Justice Nazlan initially denied having any knowledge.

“However, His Lordship admitted that he was indeed involved in that episode only after being confronted with email threads and documents by the MACC officers.

“I am confident and know this averment to be true and I challenge either MACC or the prosecutors to deny this on record and through any affidavit in response,“ Najib reportedly said.

Najib also reiterated that the fresh evidence that he was seeking to adduce was not made available to him during trial.