Report: Najib could lose Pekan MP status after 14 days

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak may automatically lose his status as Pekan member of parliament 14 days from today, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Azhar Azizan Harun told NST.

This is unless no other court procedures are initiated or a royal pardon given within that period, Azhar added.

The matter is in line with Article 48 of the Federal Constitution, which provided for a person to be disqualified as an MP if he or she is convicted and sentenced to more than one year in prison or a fine of not less than RM2,000, and does not receive a royal pardon.

At the moment, he said, Parliament needs to wait for an official notification to be issued by the Federal Court regarding the punishments meted to Najib.

Najib was sent to Kajang Prison after the Federal Court quashed his appeal and upheld his sentence in the SRC International Sdn Bhd case.