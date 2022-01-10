Report: Najib expected to testify in Rosmah’s graft case today

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak is expected to testify in his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor’s corruption case today, Malaysiakini reports.

Najib is being called as a defence witness for Rosmah’s trial, involving government contracts to supply solar-diesel hybrid energy to rural schools. The hearing is expected to start at 9am.

Rosmah was ordered to enter her defence after the High Court in Kuala Lumpur ruled on Feb 18 last year that the prosecution had established a prima facie case against Rosmah.

Rosmah, 70, is facing three charges under Section 16(a)(A) of the MACC Act 2009.

On the first charge, she is accused of soliciting RM187.5 million in bribes from Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd to help secure an Education Ministry project.

The RM1.25 billion project was intended to supply power to 369 rural schools in Sarawak using a combination of solar and diesel energy.

On the second and third charges, she is accused of receiving RM1.5 million and RM5 million in bribes, respectively, as a reward for securing the project.

If found guilty, Rosmah faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of five times the value of the gratification received.