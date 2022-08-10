Report: Najib may seek another change of defence lawyers in SRC appeal

PETALING JAYA: There is a possibility that Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak may change his line-up of defence lawyers in the SRC International Sdn Bhd appeal again, The Star Online reports.

During a case management on Najib’s application to adduce fresh evidence, his counsel repeated that they were not ready to proceed with the main appeal as it involves heavy issues.

They reportedly said they needed time to prepare as this was “no ordinary appeal”.

The report further revealed that the counsel indicated they had no choice but to discharge themselves from representing Najib if the court insisted on proceeding with the main appeal on Aug 15.

The court had previously rejected a bid by Najib’s new legal team to postpone the appeal hearing.