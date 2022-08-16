Report: Najib’s lawyer wants ex-PM’s final appeal delayed 4 months

PUTRAJAYA: Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak’s lawyer Hisyam Teh Poh Teik has pleaded for four months to prepare for his client’s final appeal in the SRC International case at the Federal court, NST reports.

He requested for an adjournment to the hearing of the appeal after stating that he needed time to prepare as he had just being appointed as lead counsel for the case.

“It is my fault.... It is not the appellant’s. I am aware of the rule of ethics.

“I hope the court can consider giving me sufficient time,“ he reportedly said, adding this was no ordinary appeal involving volumes of records concerning the case.