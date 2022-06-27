Report: Nazri admits signing SD supporting Anwar in bid to save Umno

PETALING JAYA: Padang Rengas MP Datuk Seri Nazri Abdul Aziz confirmed that he had once signed a statutory declaration (SD) supporting Opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to become the prime minister, Malaysiakini reports.

Nazri said he had agreed to do so in order to save Umno from being dissolved by the government at the time.

The Umno lawmaker reportedly claimed that when Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was the prime minister under the Pakatan Harapan administration, the Langkawi MP was determined to get rid of Umno.

Nazri said he had no choice but he needed to find a way to save the party.