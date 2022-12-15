Report: New AG to be appointed soon

PETALING JAYA: A new Attorney General (AG) will be appointed soon, The Star reported today.

A source told the English daily that current AG Tan Sri Idrus Azizan Harun (pix) had expressed his intention not to serve out the rest of his contract, which ends in March next year, if he is to be replaced.

The report stated that three names have been presented to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for his consideration.

Idrus was reappointed as the AG for another year on March 6, with Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali saying that his reappointment was in line with Article 145(1) of the Federal Constitution.

Under Article 145(1), the Yang di-Pertuan Agong shall, on the advice of the prime minister, appoint a person – who is qualified to be a Federal Court judge – to be the attorney general.